Gentry Private Wealth LLC Sells 411 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,131,000 after buying an additional 989,192 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 837,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 84,918 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 517,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,923,000 after acquiring an additional 209,257 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,258,000 after acquiring an additional 182,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 442,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.