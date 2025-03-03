Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) CEO John A. Scarlett Acquires 12,500 Shares

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) CEO John A. Scarlett bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geron Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The company had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Geron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Geron in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

