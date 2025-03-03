Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,138,700 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 2,245,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.7 days.

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

