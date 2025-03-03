Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,138,700 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 2,245,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.7 days.
Glencore Price Performance
Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.
About Glencore
