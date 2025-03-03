Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Update

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
BITS traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 million, a PE ratio of -119.17 and a beta of 2.23.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $19.3361 per share. This is an increase from Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is presently -3,790.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.