Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Update

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BITS traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 million, a PE ratio of -119.17 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $19.3361 per share. This is an increase from Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is presently -3,790.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF ( NASDAQ:BITS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.59% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.