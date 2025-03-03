GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

GDDY stock opened at $179.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.50 and a 200-day moving average of $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. GoDaddy has a one year low of $108.38 and a one year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,481,744.96. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $623,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,153 shares in the company, valued at $68,572,778.10. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,211,735. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,678 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $356,038,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,582,000 after buying an additional 719,000 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,923,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,082,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,630,000 after acquiring an additional 507,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

