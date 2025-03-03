Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,751,000 after buying an additional 913,719 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,911,000 after acquiring an additional 366,148 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 902,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 328,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,791,000 after purchasing an additional 135,172 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,161,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.04. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

