Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Goodfellow Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GDL opened at C$12.11 on Monday. Goodfellow has a one year low of C$11.20 and a one year high of C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$102.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.50.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

