Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Goodfellow Price Performance
Shares of TSE:GDL opened at C$12.11 on Monday. Goodfellow has a one year low of C$11.20 and a one year high of C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$102.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.50.
About Goodfellow
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goodfellow
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- These S&P 500 Stocks Have Low P/E Ratios — Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.