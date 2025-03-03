Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Goodfellow Price Performance
Shares of TSE:GDL opened at C$12.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.78. Goodfellow has a fifty-two week low of C$11.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.06.
About Goodfellow
