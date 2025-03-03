Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.10.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GSHD opened at $123.21 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 171.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $5.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

