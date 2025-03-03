Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $25,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $87.35 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.