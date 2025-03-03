Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $16.74 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 150,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,763,000 after buying an additional 93,164 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 110,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $78,111,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $158.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $279.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.54. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

