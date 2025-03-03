Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 682 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Incyte by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,090.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,561.36. The trade was a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,721 shares of company stock worth $2,030,925 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Stock Up 0.4 %

Incyte stock opened at $73.50 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 272.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

