Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 9,846 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 991,494 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 704,786 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $14,979,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $12,267,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Exelixis by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 350,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $38.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $38.84.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $425,884.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,561.28. This represents a 28.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,946,479.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,403.80. This represents a 14.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,343 shares of company stock worth $4,789,234 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

