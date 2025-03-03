Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 279 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $82,620.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $856,111.83. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,242.93. This represents a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,540 shares of company stock worth $1,935,134 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $287.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

