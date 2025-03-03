Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 921 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Swedbank AB increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,705,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,806,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 232,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 173.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $76.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $236.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

