Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTN. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Gray Television from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Gray Television to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Gray Television from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Gray Television Trading Down 3.5 %

GTN opened at $3.76 on Monday. Gray Television has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $374.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 17,363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 5,408,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after buying an additional 1,170,990 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

