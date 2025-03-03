Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 288,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,285,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUPV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth $1,693,000. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,896,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 202,633 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,409,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 742,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

