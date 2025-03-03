Gruss & Co. LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Gruss & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals makes up 4.4% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 27,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 93,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:BSM opened at $14.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.21). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 67.54%. The company had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

