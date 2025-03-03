Gruss & Co. LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Gruss & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $232.65 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.44 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.34.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.