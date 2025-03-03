Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $15.44 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 2.2% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,366,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,078,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,306,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,389,637,000 after buying an additional 5,869,795 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Shopify by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,211,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,248,000 after buying an additional 484,561 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Shopify by 28.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,408,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,588,000 after buying an additional 1,621,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,573,000 after buying an additional 471,280 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $111.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $144.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

