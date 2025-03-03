Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $799,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $438.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.59. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.88.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

