Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $908,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $180.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

