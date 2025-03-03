Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

