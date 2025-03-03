Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $270.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

