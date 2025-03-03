Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $96.43 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

