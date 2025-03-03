Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,765,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,643,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,467,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,509,000 after purchasing an additional 826,626 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,028,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 1,644,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,475,000 after purchasing an additional 615,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $6,730,399.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,435 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,632.70. This trade represents a 46.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $9,765,919.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,122.16. The trade was a 29.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,573,488 shares of company stock worth $109,600,767. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.