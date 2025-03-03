Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 617.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Match Group by 126.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.68.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

