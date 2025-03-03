Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $537,000 Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Qorvo by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after buying an additional 125,463 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Qorvo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Qorvo by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $283,756.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,809.15. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $72.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 259.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

