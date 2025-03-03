Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $635,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 180,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $33.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

