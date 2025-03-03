Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 98 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Nordson by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Nordson by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Nordson by 18.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $210.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $196.83 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.43 and its 200 day moving average is $238.08.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

