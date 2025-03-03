Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

LMT opened at $450.19 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $419.70 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.79 and a 200-day moving average of $524.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.67.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

