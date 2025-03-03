Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyrodyne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management owned 0.90% of Gyrodyne worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Gyrodyne Trading Down 2.4 %

GYRO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 685. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gyrodyne has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.