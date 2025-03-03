Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 56.4% in February

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,667,300 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 5,542,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,476.4 days.
Haidilao International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF remained flat at $2.34 during trading on Monday. Haidilao International has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.
About Haidilao International
