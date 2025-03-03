Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 56.4% in February

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,667,300 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 5,542,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,476.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF remained flat at $2.34 during trading on Monday. Haidilao International has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

