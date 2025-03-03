Hays (LON:HAS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.89), with a volume of 48521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.35 ($0.89).
Hays Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.87.
Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Hays had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Hays
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hays
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.