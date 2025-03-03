Hays (LON:HAS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.89), with a volume of 48521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.35 ($0.89).

Hays Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.87.

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Hays had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Hays

In other news, insider Joe Hurd bought 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,999.90 ($2,520.99). Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

