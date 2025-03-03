HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS)

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 308.60% from the company’s current price.

ALMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alumis in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ ALMS opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. Alumis has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Alumis in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alumis by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alumis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alumis by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

