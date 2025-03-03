HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $385.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Raymond James cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $305.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.15 and a 200 day moving average of $349.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

