HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Up 6.8% – What’s Next?

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.94 and last traded at $140.59. Approximately 45,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 102,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCI

HCI Group Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. The business had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. As a group, analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 75.0% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.