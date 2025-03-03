Head-To-Head Contrast: AIX (AIFU) & Its Rivals

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIX and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AIX $2.36 billion $39.50 million 0.53 AIX Competitors $8.62 billion $640.24 million 5.66

AIX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AIX. AIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AIX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIX N/A N/A N/A AIX Competitors 7.86% 30.96% 4.76%

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AIX has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIX’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.7% of AIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of AIX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AIX rivals beat AIX on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About AIX

AIX, Inc. engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

