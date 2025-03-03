Head to Head Survey: ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A Honda Motor 4.76% 7.81% 3.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Honda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 Honda Motor 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology currently has a consensus target price of $32.02, indicating a potential upside of 19.22%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is more favorable than Honda Motor.

5.3% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Honda Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Honda Motor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $65.18 billion 0.10 -$1.18 billion N/A N/A Honda Motor $21,758.04 billion 0.00 $7.64 billion $4.30 6.47

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

Summary

Honda Motor beats ZEEKR Intelligent Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. The Power Product and Other Businesses manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, lawn mowers, generators, water pumps, brush cutters, tillers, outboard marine engines, and snow throwers. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

