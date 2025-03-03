Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.14, with a volume of 409518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Headwater Exploration to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James raised Headwater Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC set a C$9.00 price objective on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.54.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.97, for a total transaction of C$37,638.00. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Further Reading

