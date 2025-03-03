Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Heartland Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Heartland Group Company Profile

Heartland Group Holdings Limited provides various financial services in New Zealand and Australia. The company offers savings accounts, term deposits, and direct and business call accounts. It also provides home loans, business loans, term loans, revolving credit, car loans, and reverse mortgage lending and other financial services.

