Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Heartland Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.04.
Heartland Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Porch Group Stock Surges 76% in 2 Days – What’s Next?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Majorana 1: Can It Cement Microsoft’s Place in Quantum Computing?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- China Stocks Are Making a Comeback – Is There More Upside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.