Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45, Zacks reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 3.4 %

HSII traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 213,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,555. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $808.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

