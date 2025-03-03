Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.
Heineken Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HKHHF opened at $73.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.88. Heineken has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $85.50.
About Heineken
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heineken
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- These S&P 500 Stocks Have Low P/E Ratios — Time to Buy?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- One Value, One Growth, and One Momentum Stock For Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.