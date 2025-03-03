Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Heineken Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKHHF opened at $73.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.88. Heineken has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $85.50.

About Heineken

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company’s portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

