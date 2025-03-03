Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Shares Up 27.8% – What’s Next?

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 27.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.24 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.16 ($0.01). Approximately 136,982,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 43,479,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.91 ($0.01).

Helium One Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £86.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.03.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global, the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer, holds prospecting licences across three distinct project areas, with the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Rukwa, Balangida, and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country.

