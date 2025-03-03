Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) is Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Silphium Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hess comprises approximately 7.2% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $21,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Hess by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hess by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.60.

Hess Trading Up 1.4 %

HES opened at $149.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.69. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

