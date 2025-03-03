Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 38,000.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $42.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

