Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $216.06 and last traded at $215.13. Approximately 718,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,074,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $435,786,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

