Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $43.41 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 29720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,998,887.88. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $108,060.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,262.72. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $415,140 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,339,000 after buying an additional 32,586 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,463,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,890,000 after buying an additional 521,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,659,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,340,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,827,000 after buying an additional 1,400,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,098,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

