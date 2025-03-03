Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.65 and last traded at $99.73, with a volume of 50062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOV shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $591.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.71.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.87. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $673.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.80 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.