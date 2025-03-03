Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.65 and last traded at $99.73, with a volume of 50062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.71.
A number of research analysts recently commented on HOV shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.87. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $673.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.80 million.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
