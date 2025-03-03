Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases £57,900 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lodge acquired 7,500 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($9.73) per share, for a total transaction of £57,900 ($72,986.26).

Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 0.7 %

HWDN traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Monday, hitting GBX 767.60 ($9.68). 2,221,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 736 ($9.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 982.50 ($12.38). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 800.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 852.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.60 ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 25.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.29) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.57) to GBX 849 ($10.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 968.80 ($12.21).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

